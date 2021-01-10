Chicago Bears lose in wild-card game against New Orleans Saints

The Bears season came to a disappointing end Sunday with a 21-9 wild-card loss to the Saints in New Orleans.Bears defense was severely shorthanded and kept the game within reach, holding future Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees to just a touchdown through the first half. But dropped passes, undisciplined play in their biggest game cost the Bears a chance to keep their season alive.Mitch Trubisky, played the final game of his current contract, finishing with 199 yards and a late touchdown pass that really didn't matter.Bears receiver Anthony Miller was ejected for punching and shoving New Orleans safety CJ Gardner Johnson, leaving the offense even more shorthanded at the worst time.Saints move on to the divisional round against Tampa Bay next week.While the Bears finish a playoff season 8-9 overall, with the future in question for players and staff alike.Stay tuned to ABC 7 Chicago Sports for the latest details throughout the off season.