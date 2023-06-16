Local chef preps for international culinary Chicago cooking collab in Dublin, Ireland

Chef Aaron Cuschieri from The Dearborn talks about the immersive culinary trip to Dublin, Ireland.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Dearborn restaurant is making us Chicago proud as representatives from the iconic American tavern prepares to head to Dublin, Ireland.

The downtown eatery has teamed up with Choose Chicago to embark on an immersive culinary trip to Dublin, Ireland. Chef Aaron Cuschieri stopped by the ABC7 studios to to talk more about the upcoming overseas mission. Cuschieri and the Lawless sisters will travel to cook at Hugo's, for a five-course collaborative dining experience on June 22.

The mission of trip is to introduce Midwestern-infused cuisine to a whole new international audience. To follow the culinary cooking collaboration, click here.