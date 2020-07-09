Get dinner delivered to your door with The Fresh Plan

This segment produced with and sponsored by The Fresh Plan.
Tired of cooking? Can't figure out new and healthy options to make? Well we have the answer! It's The Fresh Plan - this local company creates meals for every day of the week, using fresh, not frozen ingredients, with no preservatives that are locally-sourced when available. All the meals are sodium restricted, and low in fat and cholesterol. Plus they all taste great!
They make all your meals, individually package them, so all you have to do is heat and eat! No shopping, no prep, just enjoy. You can pick up your meals or have them hand delivered right to your door in Chicago and the surrounding suburbs.
They have four different weekly meal plans, so you have a different dish for every day of the month. There are 1,200 and 1,700 calorie plans, dependent on your needs.
Use the promo code WCL to get your first week delivery for free. New clients only. Must purchase food. Head to their website for more information.
Plus, enter for a chance to win two weeks' worth of meals for one, plus delivery!! It's valued at over $400, and we will be awarding 2 prizes - so make sure you enter today!
