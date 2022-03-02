'The Great Resignation' shifts power balance to workers with top talent in demand

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Quitting a job in the middle of a pandemic is a risk filled with uncertainty. Still, millions of workers are taking the leap, hoping to land on opportunity."Nothing is forever, so how can we adapt and what are the skills and tools we need to adapt to a lifestyle we want," said Lisa Abu Bakr, a child trauma therapist.Abu Bakr quit her job two months ago, saying the pandemic showed her there's more to life than a nine-to-five. Formerly a child trauma therapist in the northwest suburbs of Chicago, she's now a therapist in Miami, Florida."I think what I realized was, how can I give back to others if I can't give back to myself," she said. "And that's when the engine started rolling for me."And she's not alone. A report released in January from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics shows 4.5 million Americans quit their jobs just in November 2021 alone."Our candidates are really taking their time to evaluate all their options, all the opportunities," said Joe Salas, founder of Innovative Systems Group. "There's so much demand today for any given top talent."Remote work really opened the door for the "Great Resignation." Downtown office buildings emptied out as employees and companies realized how much work can be done from home."You get up in the morning, you get yourself situated, you work out and all of a sudden you get on the computer then you realize you've been working even longer," Salas said.Both remote and in-person employees are in demand. It's a candidate's market, giving some the confidence to switch industries entirely."Totally different industry," said Charlie Smith, a sales engineer at MAB Equipment. "It was a crazy jump and it's gonna take me a lot of hard work but anything worth doing is."Smith was a recruiter in Chicago, but he's now working as a sales engineer."It's gone from you selling yourself to the company to the company now having to sell themselves to the candidates," Smith said.It's a power shift shaping the future of the job industry and forcing employers to adapt."What candidates are looking for isn't just dollars and cents," Salas said. "I think they're looking for companies looking to brand themselves. It doesn't have to be big, they're looking for that culture that fits."