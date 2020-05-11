Virtual volunteering helps families stay engaged while social distancing amid COVID-19

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The Honeycomb Project is a Chicago-based nonprofit that usually hosts volunteer opportunities, but since COVID-19 that has been difficult while still trying to practice social distancing.
In an effort to help the community stay engaged, the organization has found a new way for families to contribute through virtual volunteering.
Kristina Lowenstein, the co-founder and executive director of The Honeycomb Project, joined ABC7 Chicago via Skype to tell us more.
Lowenstein said they have found a creative way for people to give back during the coronavirus pandemic without leaving their home.
To uplift their nonprofit partners and working families facing extraordinary circumstances, they launched Honeycomb at Home. The free virtual resource is filled with DIY projects, recipes, videos, and supply drives to spark change right from the kitchen table.
Hundreds of families, dozens of partners and local businesses have already jumped on to participate.
Honeycomb families spent the week delivering groceries to homebound seniors, creating crafts from recycled materials, and making masks and notes for healthcare workers on the frontlines.
Honeycomb helps kids and their families to strengthen Chicago's communities through public service, while learning firsthand about important social issues.
Since Honeycomb's start in 2011, more than 1.5 million Chicagoans have been positively impacted by Honeycomb projects, according to Lowenstein.
She said more than 22,000 Chicagoans have participated in Honeycomb events and 80% of Chicago's zip codes are represented by volunteers, and that children who volunteer with their parents are three times as likely to volunteer and be charitable as adults.
For more information on volunteer opportunities, visit https://thehoneycombproject.org.
