Clown mask-wearing 'Joker' pleads guilty to setting Chicago police car on fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has pleaded guilty to setting a Chicago Police SUV on fire during protests that followed George Floyd's death.Timothy O'Donnell, 32 years old, faces three-and-a-half to four-and-a-half years behind bars. He also agreed to pay $58,000 in restitution to the police department.Investigators tracked down O'Donnell, known as "the Joker," using photos from the scene, where he wore a clown mask, and a tattoo on his neck that reads "pretty." He was charged with arson.The fire took place during civil unrest in 2020 as the police SUV was parked near State Street and Lake Street. U.S. prosecutors said O'Donnell was seen and photographed plugging a flaming mass into the police SUV gas tank.