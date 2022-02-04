arson

Clown mask-wearing 'Joker' pleads guilty to setting Chicago police car on fire

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

'Joker' pleads guilty to setting CPD car on fire

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A Chicago man has pleaded guilty to setting a Chicago Police SUV on fire during protests that followed George Floyd's death.

Timothy O'Donnell, 32 years old, faces three-and-a-half to four-and-a-half years behind bars. He also agreed to pay $58,000 in restitution to the police department.

SEE ALSO | 1,500 rioters arrested in Chicago; most not facing serious charges

Investigators tracked down O'Donnell, known as "the Joker," using photos from the scene, where he wore a clown mask, and a tattoo on his neck that reads "pretty." He was charged with arson.

The fire took place during civil unrest in 2020 as the police SUV was parked near State Street and Lake Street. U.S. prosecutors said O'Donnell was seen and photographed plugging a flaming mass into the police SUV gas tank.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopblack lives matterprotestchicago crimefirechicago violencepolice brutalitycar firepolicearsonchicago police departmentarson investigation
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARSON
Bartender's tip leads to arrest in Key West buoy burning
Series of suspicious Meijer fires under investigation: Highland police
'Joker' accused of setting CPD car on fire expected to plead guilty
Man arrested after Arlington Heights fire leaves homes uninhabitable
TOP STORIES
Massive Bartlett warehouse fire continues burning for 2nd day | LIVE
Security guard charged after Bronzeville shooting kills grandmother
Jason Van Dyke released from prison; 9 arrested at downtown protest
How to protect your personal info from being sold on the dark web
Family discovers hospital mix-up after 29-year-old takes DNA test
School Closings: Chicago Area Complete List
Grandmother killed in Bronzeville shootout between security guard, man
Show More
Jesse Sharkey will return to classroom after CTU president term
Chicago Weather: Light PM snow Friday
Richard Irvin takes aim at Gov. JB Pritzker
Chicago spring, summer festivals back on for 2022
Blackhawks owner Rocky Wirtz's response baffles sex assault survivors
More TOP STORIES News