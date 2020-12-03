hit and run

70-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in the Loop, police say

CHICAGO -- A 70-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run Thursday in the Loop, according to Chicago police.

The woman was driving a Honda sedan about 12:20 a.m., when she collided with a Buick sedan in the intersection of the 300 block of East Wacker Drive, police said. The driver of the sedan fled and is not in custody.

RELATED: $5K reward offered to find driver that fatally struck man, 86, in Little Village hit-and run

The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.

The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released her identity.

Chicago police's Major Accidents unit is investigating the crash.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopcar crashhit and runcar accidentwoman killedhit and run accident
HIT AND RUN
$5K reward offered in fatal Little Village hit-and-run
CPD releases photo of car involved in deadly Burnside hit-and-run
Burnside hit-and-run leaves pedestrian dead: CPD
$2K reward offered in fatal Little Village hit-and-run
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports 238 COVID-19 deaths, shattering May record
Lawndale shooting, crash leaves 2 dead, Chicago police say
Wallaroo on the loose in Peru leads police on wild chase
Couple with COVID-19 arrested after flying from SF to Hawaii
3 killed, 1 critically injured in Berkeley semitrailer crash, police say
Roosevelt CTA station fire halts Red Line service
George Papadopoulos 'would be honored' to accept potential presidential pardon:
Show More
Teen girl describes surviving dog attack in Englewood
Can businesses force workers to get a COVID-19 vaccine?
Cubs non-tender Kyle Schwarber, Albert Almora Jr.
4 plead not guilty in ComEd bribery probe, pressure mounts for Madigan to step aside
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, breezy Thursday
More TOP STORIES News