70-year-old woman killed in hit-and-run crash in the Loop, police say

CHICAGO -- A 70-year-old woman was killed in a hit-and-run Thursday in the Loop, according to Chicago police.The woman was driving a Honda sedan about 12:20 a.m., when she collided with a Buick sedan in the intersection of the 300 block of East Wacker Drive, police said. The driver of the sedan fled and is not in custody.The woman was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where she was pronounced dead, police said.The Cook County medical examiner's office has not released her identity.Chicago police's Major Accidents unit is investigating the crash.