Chicago shooting: Man shot while sitting in parked car in Loop, police say

Sun-Times Media Wire
Saturday, October 22, 2022 12:27PM
CHICAGO -- A man was shot while sitting in a parked car in the Loop Friday night.

The man, 55, was in the 400 block of South Wells Street when he heard gunshots and felt pain around 11 p.m., Chicago police said.

He suffered a gunshot wound in the abdomen and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was listed in fair condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Source: ( Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)

