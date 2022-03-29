Arts & Entertainment

Planning a spring trip The Morton Arboretum

By Michelle Corless
LISLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Spring can be a great time to visit The Morton Arboretum.

Every Friday, the Spring Bloom Report is available to plan your visit. There is something new blooming every week.

The Champion of Trees 10K is coming up on April 23.

This year the arboretum is celebrating its centennial. There are history hikes and references in other programs.

Be sure to get your tickets to the arboretum online. They are not available at the gatehouse.
