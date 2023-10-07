'The Other Black Girl' season 2? An update from the series director and her thoughts on the show's successes.

The dark comedy series, based on the popular novel, is streaming now on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- If you're looking for a dark comedy show to binge, Hulu has you covered with "The Other Black Girl."

The series is based on the popular book by Zakiya Dalila Harris and tells the story of Nella, an editorial assistant who's tired of being the only Black employee at a publishing company. She is thrilled when Hazel-May, another Black woman is hired, but as her star begins to rise, strange things start happening to Nella. She receives an anonymous note to leave the company, sees lights flicker and a woman's face on her computer screen. Is there something nefarious going on with Hazel-May? Is something happening with the company? Is Nella just losing it?

The mystery of it all has resonated with critics and audiences, much to the delight of director Mariama Diallo.

"It has been so thrilling to see the show come out into the world and just watch it connect," Diallo told On The Red Carpet. Seeing the audience, "respond in the ways that we hoped that they would, where they're finding things funny that we were cracking up about on set, feeling suspicious of certain characters, wondering if they're guessing the mystery, it's just been such a fun experience."

"The Other Black Girl" has an extremely talented cast, including Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, Eric McCormack and Garcelle Beauvais. But it's Daniel's performance that really impressed Diallo.

"Sinclair Daniel, who plays Nella, is, you know, fairly early in her career and I feel so lucky that we found her because she is Nella to me. And she had such a beautiful, expressive face that just communicates so much with just the slightest nuance," Diallo said.

With the current success of season one, Diallo hopes that they'll be able to continue Nella's story.

"This is an amazing group of creatives, awesome writers. I think that they definitely have a season two in them. So I can't wait. I'm keeping my fingers crossed and hope that that's the case. "

"The Other Black Girl" is currently streaming on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.