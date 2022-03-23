Oscars

Kodi Smit-McPhee is Oscar's youngest nominee this year, but even his mom thinks he has an 'old soul'

By George Pennacchio
EMBED <>More Videos

Meet Kodi Smit-McPhee, Oscar's youngest acting nominee this year

HOLLYWOOD -- At 25, Kodi Smit-McPhee is the youngest of this year's acting nominees going for that Oscar gold. He represents one of 12 nominations for "The Power of the Dog." The power of his acting got him here.

In director Jane Campion's "The Power of the Dog," Smit-McPhee plays a quiet, smart and resilient character dealing with an angry, unkind cowboy played by Benedict Cumberbatch. Smit-McPhee approached the role with the idea of giving an understated performance.

"Yeah, it is my kind of thing with Jane or any director that I work with that I'm told to turn it up. I'd rather be told, for some reason, to turn it up than turn it down," said Smit-McPhee.

Smit-McPhee said he's been told many times that he seems mature for his age.

MORE | 'Power of the Dog' cinematographer looks to make Oscar history
EMBED More News Videos

"The Power of the Dog" heads into the Oscars with more nominations than any other movie - it has a dozen. Many of the production team may well be front and center on Oscar Sunday, including Ari Wegner, who could become the first woman to take home the Academy Award for Best Cinematography.



"Even my mom used to call me 'old soul' because, you know, because I came out of the womb with so many wrinkles on my hands. And, yeah, it's a reoccurring theme," said Smit-McPhee.

He has enjoyed his awards season wardrobe, though, showing up at events in looks he appreciates.

"I have teamed up with Bottega and they've been really helping me carve out some really cool, tastefully daring looks. I like to make a statement but also not so much where you think, 'Oh, what is this kid doing?' I like to keep it tasteful," said Smit-McPhee.

FULL LIST: 2022 Oscar nominations
EMBED More News Videos

Jane Campion's gothic western "The Power of the Dog" led nominations for the 94th Oscars. Here are the nominees in key categories.



Mark your calendar: March 27 is Oscar Sunday. Special "On The Red Carpet" coverage begins at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT and continues all day leading up to the 94th Academy Awards ceremony. After the last award is handed out, stay with "On The Red Carpet" for continuing coverage. Be sure to follow @OnTheRedCarpet on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and TikTok for all your Oscar news and information. Click here to download our CTV apps to watch "On The Red Carpet" wherever you stream.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscarsaward showsacademy awardsmovie
Copyright © 2022 OnTheRedCarpet.com. All Rights Reserved.
OSCARS
Oscars 2022: Movies help embrace deaf community
Academy adds tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams as presenters
'Summer of Soul' is historic celebration of Black music, culture
Oscars producers aim for awards show that appeals to all
TOP STORIES
Free gas locations in Chicago, Cook County Thurs.; officials push back
Trucker kills boss, wounds former coworker in Burr Ridge shooting
Iowa teens used baseball bat to kill Spanish teacher: police
FBI seeks help identifying man from US Capitol insurrection
6 teen girls killed in Oklahoma crash were in car that seats 4
St. Anthony Hospital worker charged with sexually abusing 2 patients
Proviso teachers reach tentative agreement to end weeks-long strike
Show More
Woman's arms amputated after attacked by dogs
ISP investigating after human remains found near I-57, I-64
Oak Lawn home invaders pretending to sell candy caught on camera
Woman found beaten to death in Englewood home: CPD
Ricketts' bid to buy Chelsea FC spurs fan backlash over 'racism'
More TOP STORIES News