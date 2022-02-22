Visit 'The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder' pop-up

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- It's the coffee collab SoCal definitely needed.

Sip & Sonder, a coffee shop in Inglewood, is teaming up with Disney+ for a special installation in preparation for the premiere of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder." The installation features the iconic couch seen in the animated series where patrons can sip a good cup of coffee, snap some pictures and reminisce about The Proud Family.

"Our show has always been about community and representation and this is the best place for us to represent unity and how our show speaks," said Bruce Smith, creator and executive producer of "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder."

"Our motto here...is for the community, for the culture," Shanita Nicholas, co-founder of Sip & Sonder told Localish LA. "That's at the heart of everything, all of decision making is based on that, across the board."

"What we wanted to do with Sip & Sonder was to hold space for other members of our community." And the community appreciates that.

"It's a place that you go to get your work done, meet people and it's just a vibe," regular customer Tyson Baker told Localish LA.

Shanita says the honey lavender latte is Sip & Sonder's most popular drink, but there's a vast menu to choose from, including a specialty drink created specifically for the "Proud Family" collaboration.

The installation will be at Sip & Sonder till February 28th and "The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" premieres on Disney+ February 23rd.

Sip & Sonder
108 S Market St.
Inglewood, CA 90301

sipandsonder.com
