Arts & Entertainment

WWE Hall of Famer Rocky Johnson, father of 'The Rock,' dies at 75

Rocky "Soul Man" Johnson, WWE Hall of Famer and father of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, has died, World Wrestling Entertainment announced Wednesday. He was 75.

Johnson, the former World Tag Team Champion, teamed up with Tony Atlas as the Soul Patrol became the first African-American World Tag Team Champions in the organization's history on Dec. 10, 1983, according to WWE.

In 1991, the "Soul Man" retired from the square ring.

Post-retirement, Johnson helped train his son, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, who would go on to be one of the biggest stars in sports-entertainment.

In 2008, Johnson was inducted by The Rock into the WWE Hall of Fame.
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentobituarywwepro wrestling
