Rolling Stones to release unheard tracks from 1973 'Goats Head Soup' album

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6277918" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Stones said in a statement Sunday that their legal team is working with music rights organization BMI to stop use of their material in Trump's reelection campaign.

The Rolling Stones will release a new version of their 1973 album "Goats Head Soup" featuring three unheard tracks, including one featuring Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page.The band announced on Thursday that the release on Sept. 4 will include a four-disc CD and vinyl box set editions that includes 10 bonus tracks, including outtakes and alternative versions.Page appears on a song called "Scarlet," and the Stones also released a video for one of the unheard songs, called "Criss Cross.""Goats Head Soup" features one of the band's well known acoustic ballads, "Angie."