'The Sunday Arts Takeover' kicks off with a series of live at-home performances

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Looking for something to do while you stay at home to stay safely?

Some of Chicago's top music artists are taking over Mayor Lightfoot's Instagram Sunday with live performances to benefit the art and culture community in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Grammy-award winning Third Coast Percussion will start the day off at 10 a.m., then singer/songwriter Jamila Woods at noon, and for all the house-heads - DJ Steve "Silk "Hurley will start spinning at 5 p.m.

RELATED: SpotonChicago aims to help local artists, institutions attract virtual audiences during stay-at-home-order

These performances will help generate awareness of the newly created Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, which was launched last week to fill the void as music and theatre venues are closed for the Stay at Home Order.

To watch and listen live, you can follow Mayor Lightfoot's Instagram account @ChicagosMayor.

The $4 million Arts for Illinois Relief Fund is a partnership between Mayor Lightfoot and First Lady Amy Eshleman, Governor Pritzker and First Lady MK Pritzker, and the local philanthropic community to provide financial assistance to artists, artisans, and cultural organizations.

For more information or to make a donation, visit ArtsForIllinois.org.
