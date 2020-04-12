Arts & Entertainment

'Sunday Arts Takeover': Artists perform on Mayor Lightfoot's Instagram

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mayor Lori Lightfoot will once again allow artists to perform on her Instagram Live account for the 'Sunday Arts Takeover".

The performances will include a special "Gospel brunch" in celebration of Easter Sunday, performed by Chicago native and gospel musician Jonathan McReynolds.

Sunday's performances kick off with Puerto Rican 'Bomba' music from La Escuelita Bombera de Corazón con Ivelisse Diaz y TeoLópez at 10:00 a.m., followed by the "Gospel brunch" featuring Jonathan McReynolds at noon.

House DJ Terry Hunter will turn up the party from 5:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m.

The performances are geared to generate awareness of the newly created Arts for Illinois Relief Fund, which was launched last week to fill the void as music and theatre venues are closed for the Stay at Home Order.

To watch and listen live, you can follow Mayor Lightfoot's Instagram account @ChicagosMayor.

The $4 million Arts for Illinois Relief Fund is a partnership between Mayor Lightfoot and First Lady Amy Eshleman, Governor Pritzker and First Lady MK Pritzker, and the local philanthropic community to provide financial assistance to artists, artisans, and cultural organizations.

For more information or to make a donation, visit ArtsForIllinois.org.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlori lightfootsocial mediacoronavirus chicagoinstagram storiesperforming artsinstagram
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Surveillance image released of car wanted in connection with West Side hit-and-run
VIDEO: Ozarks, Florida crowds ignore social distancing guidance
Show More
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Memorial Day events in Chicago area going virtual, including annual WOOGMS Parade
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
Couple creates virtual escape room game amid pandemic
Memorial Day weekend tourists flock to Indiana, Wisconsin beaches
More TOP STORIES News