Arts & Entertainment

Cast of 'The Villains of Valley View' talks about new Disney Channel series

EMBED <>More Videos

The cast of 'The Villains of Valley View' explains the new Disney show

NEW YORK -- They may seem like your average family next door, but really, they are a family of supervillains hiding out and doing their best to seem normal.

That, of course, doesn't always go to plan.

The new Disney Channel Series "The Villains of Valley View" features teenage supervillain Havoc, played by Isabella Pappas. When she stands up to the head of the League of Villains, her family is forced to change their identities and relocate to a sleepy Texas suburb.

With the help of her effervescent new neighbor Hartley, Havoc - going incognito as "Amy" - must somehow hide her superpowers and quell her villainous nature in favor of something she and the rest of her family have fought against all their lives: being normal.

The cast of the show said that they would love to try out each other's superpowers. See which ones they'd pick in the video below:



"The Villains of Valley View" premieres Friday, June 3 on Disney Channel, and the first five episodes will be available on Disney+ on June 22.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentdisneydisney+ streaming service
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Republican governor candidates debate guns, abortion, Chicago violence
Vote 2022: The race for Illinois governor: The Republican debate
Police ID suspect in shooting of CPD officer; 2 at large
Social Security to run out after 2034, report says
Texas escapee Gonzalo Lopez inmate shot and killed by authorities
House panel advances gun bill in wake of recent mass shootings
Chicago Weather: Sunny, cooler by the lake Friday
Show More
Chicago resident is Illinois' 1st probable case of monkeypox
Video shows Norwood Park shootout involving off-duty CPD officer: COPA
Man killed, another wounded in Park Manor shooting
U.S. Marshal, K-9 hurt in Belmont Cragin shootout involving CPD
What to know about this year's National Spelling Bee finals
More TOP STORIES News