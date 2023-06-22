The Warehouse is a former dance club that put Chicago house on the map.

The Warehouse, former dance club and birthplace of house music, becomes Chicago landmark

CHICAGO -- The Chicago City Council voted unanimously to bestow city landmark status on a 113-year-old West Loop building that once housed a dance club that became the birthplace of house music.

The three-level nightclub at 206 S. Jefferson St. known as "The Warehouse" started as a membership-only venue popular with gay Black men. But it fast became what Preservation Chicago has called a "dance floor of freedom" for a more diverse crowd.

SEE ALSO: 'Our Chicago: Freedom Music' celebrates Juneteenth 2023 and the power of Black music

From 1977 through the mid-'80s, the resident DJ at the Warehouse was Frankie Knuckles, a record producer and remix artist hailed as the "Godfather of House Music."

SEE MORE: Frankie Knuckles, 'godfather of Chicago house,' dead at 59

When the measure passed out of committee on Tuesday, Ald. Carlos Ramirez-Rosa (35th) and Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) spoke about the club's importance. But there was silence Wednesday when the mayor asked if anyone had anything to add before the vote.

"So," the mayor responded, "no 'House-heads' wish to speak?"

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2023.)