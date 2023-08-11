The cast of 'The Wonder Years' visits Disneyland for Season 2 finale

ANAHEIM, CALIF -- In the Season 2 finale of "The Wonder Years," the Williams family vacations to Anaheim, California and steps into the world of 1950s Disneyland.

For the cast, shooting at Disneyland was like being on a real vacation. EJ Williams, who portrays young Dean Williams, tells On The Red Carpet, "This whole atmosphere is happy, it's already called the happiest place on Earth. I'm a happy kid, I love Disneyland."

The rest of the cast agrees. Laura Kariuki adds, "I've never been to Disneyland, so I get to film my job. Like I'm coming here for work - that's wild. I'm having a great time, and I'm so blessed - it's amazing."

"This is honestly some bucket list," shares Spence Moore II. "And to Laura's point - being such a magical place, filled with so much history. Just look around you - there are so many great figures on the wall, so much inspiration in the place. It's the perfect place to close out the season."

Saycon Sengbloh, who portrays the family matriarch says, "We can't be here and be filming, enjoying all this and seeing all these happy faces at the happiest place on Earth, and not enjoy every attraction we can - there's no way." Her TV husband, Dulé Hill is excited to experience the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance attraction. "I've been hearing so much about it. My daughter went on last year, and I've been jealous of her ever since then. As soon as we're done, that's where I'm going."

Julian Lerner is also a fan of the immersive Star Wars experience, describing it as unlike anything he had ever done before. "Everything is interactive, so immersive - really, really cool."

Milan Ray is a fan of one of the park's original attractions. "My favorite attraction that I've been on so far, I would have to say, Matterhorn, definitely." Amari O'Neil prefers a more heart-pounding experience, "I like attractions that make my stomach drop. So definitely, Guardians of the Galaxy - Mission: BREAKOUT! is hands down my favorite attraction here."

Head to Disneyland with the Williams family when the Season 2 finale of "The Wonder Years" airs Wednesday, August 16 at 9/8C on ABC, and catch up in the full season on Hulu.