Kerry Washington interview: After releasing memoir, actress coming to Chicago this week on tour

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Kerry Washington is getting lots of attention for the bombshell revelations in her new memoir "Thicker Than Water," which came out Tuesday.

The actress comes to Chicago this week to promote the book, and said it's been a relief to "tell all."

During her first major film role, Washington's salary was so low she kept teaching as a sub to pay her bills.

"I am coming back; I love Chicago. I haven't been in so long, the first time I was there was when we filmed 'Save the Last Dance.' It's a city I love, and I'm really happy to be swinging through on my book tour," Washington said.

She recently shared that she learned her dad is not her biological father, that she was born from a sperm donor, and she was shocked.

"I have been really private about my family in particular. A few years ago my parents gave me some new information about my family that really turned my world upside-down, and really challenged the way that I think about myself. It kind of set me on a path of discovery and curiosity, and so I wrote my way through it," Washington said.

The actress will appear at the Athenaeum Center in Lakeview at 7 p.m. Thursday night in conversation about her memoir with her "Scandal" co-star.

"I'm really excited to be speaking in Chicago with my sister, Bellamy Young. Those years on the show, those friends that I made, they'll be with me always. I'm so grateful to have been a part of that show, and to have the relationships I have because of it," she said.