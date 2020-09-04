Stolen school supplies replenished by donors ahead of Englewood giveaway after targeted by thief

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A community has come together to help an Englewood organization after a thief broke in and stole school supplies ahead of a planned giveaway for Saturday.
However, the giveaway at the "Mothers Against Senseless Killings Peace Academy" will still go on thanks to some generous donors.
The organization is known for giving free items and support to local families.
"You took something we give for free. Why," asked Kendra Snow, who works with the organization. "I was angry first then I was hurt."
The supplies that were taken were meant for children starting school next week.
"It's very important, the need is great," Snow said. "If we can supply the things you are lacking than its kind easy to deal with life when you know you can get the things you need."
When word spread of the theft, donations were dropped off and volunteers stepped up.
"We had people calling and saying they can bring this and buy this and I'll be there Saturday," Snow said. "The support has been outstanding. People really came through."
Mothers Against Senseless Killings expect 150 students at the giveaway event Saturday.
Organizers say thanks to support, each child and family will get supplies, even despite the theft.
They added that for now, nothing of value will be stored onsite.
The giveaway will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday at W 75th Street and S Stewart Avenue.
