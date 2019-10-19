Thieves break car windows in Lincoln Park: police

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are warning North Side residents after thieves stole from vehicles in Lincoln Park in September and October.

In each case, someone broke the windows of parked vehicles and stole items inside, Chicago police said in an alert.

The thefts happened:

  • Between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the 1500 block of West Webster Avenue

  • At 8 p.m. Sept. 26 in the 1400 block of West Webster Avenue

  • Between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 1400 block of West Webster Avenue


  • At 1:30 p.m. Oct. 5 in the 1500 block of West Webster Avenue

  • Between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Oct. 5 in the 1500 block of West Webster Avenue

  • A description of any suspects wasn't available.


Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-747-8380.

Related topics:
lincoln parkchicagochicago crimebreak in
