Thieves break car windows in Lincoln Park: police

In each case, someone broke the windows of parked vehicles and stole items inside, Chicago police said in an alert.
The thefts happened:
- Between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the 1500 block of West Webster Avenue
- At 8 p.m. Sept. 26 in the 1400 block of West Webster Avenue
- Between 3:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sept. 28 in the 1400 block of West Webster Avenue
- At 1:30 p.m. Oct. 5 in the 1500 block of West Webster Avenue
- Between 9:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Oct. 5 in the 1500 block of West Webster Avenue
- A description of any suspects wasn't available.
Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-747-8380.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)