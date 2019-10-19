Thieves break car windows in Lincoln Park: police

Between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Sept. 18 in the 1500 block of West Webster Avenue

CHICAGO -- Chicago police are warning North Side residents after thieves stole from vehicles in Lincoln Park in September and October.In each case, someone broke the windows of parked vehicles and stole items inside, Chicago police said in an alert.The thefts happened:Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Area North detectives at 312-747-8380.