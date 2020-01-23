3 men steal up to $10K in iPhones from Apple Store in Oak Brook mall, police say

OAK BROOK, Ill. -- Police are searching for three men who stole about $10,000 in merchandise Wednesday from an Apple Store in west suburban Oak Brook.
They grabbed 10 iPhones at about 10:47 a.m. and ran from the store located in Oakbrook Center, 100 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook police said in a statement.
The men then drove away in a four-door Lincoln with Ohio plates, reading HTF7152, police said.
Police released surveillance video stills of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Brook police at 630-368-8700.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
