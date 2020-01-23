3 men steal up to $10K in iPhones from Apple Store in Oak Brook mall, police say

(Oak Brook Police Department)

OAK BROOK, Ill. -- Police are searching for three men who stole about $10,000 in merchandise Wednesday from an Apple Store in west suburban Oak Brook.

They grabbed 10 iPhones at about 10:47 a.m. and ran from the store located in Oakbrook Center, 100 Oakbrook Center, Oak Brook police said in a statement.

The men then drove away in a four-door Lincoln with Ohio plates, reading HTF7152, police said.

Police released surveillance video stills of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Oak Brook police at 630-368-8700.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2020.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak brooktheftmalliphoneapple
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Thieves steal $52K from Fashion Outlets of Chicago store in Rosemont
Arrest made in Red Line sex abuse, robbery case
Chicago Weather: Periods of snow, rain expected to continue into Saturday
U.S. Census hiring thousands in Chicago area, hosts information session in Schaumburg
Pilsen's popularity pressures families to move
Space heater causes Burnside fire that seriously injures toddler, elderly man: CPD
LIVE: Impeachment trial of President Donald Trump
Show More
Search underway for missing 13-year-old Alabama girl
Authorities investigating possible case of coronavirus in Texas
Barack, Michelle Obama portraits coming to Chicago in 2021
Thieves scan credit card info from inside woman's purse
W Hotel guest in Streeterville robbed after arranging meeting online, police say
More TOP STORIES News