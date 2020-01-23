Rosemont police search for 6 suspects in $52K theft at Fashion Outlets of Chicago store

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Rosemont police have released surveillance images of a group of suspects who stole more than $52,000 in merchandise from a store inside the Fashion Outlets earlier this month.

Police said the six individuals were involved in the theft at about 7:50 p.m. on January 3. After entering the store, police said they split up and grabbed as much merchandise as they could before running onto the mall's garage.



The thieves then left the mall in a stolen Chevy Malibu rental car, with Tennessee license plate 3N06K1., police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rosemont Public Safety Department at (847)-823-1139.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rosemonttheftsurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago Weather: Snow creating slick roads for morning commute
VIDEO: 4 masked burglars steal ATM from River West liquor store, police say
Pilsen's popularity pressures families to move
Trump impeachment trial: Democrats face risks and limits
Arrest warrant issued for Antonio Brown in Florida
W Hotel guest in Streeterville robbed after arranging meeting online, police say
DNA could free man charged in 1988 murder of PA 4-year-old girl
Show More
Chicago police warn of CTA Red Line robberies
Chicago AccuWeather: Periods of snow, accumulations of 1 to 2 inches Thursday
Michelle Carter, convicted in texting suicide case, to leave jail Thursday
1 dead after 8 people shot in downtown Seattle, police say
Coronavirus screenings at O'Hare begin, 14 passengers arriving from China cleared
More TOP STORIES News