Rosemont police search for 6 suspects in $52K theft at Fashion Outlets of Chicago store

We are asking for the public’s help identifying the 6 perpetrators who ATTEMPTED to cause fear & intimidation, while also stealing $52,260.00 in merchandise & then fleeing the police. Please call #RPSD Detective Division with any information. Your info will remain confidential. pic.twitter.com/N4a2d3Btlx — Superintendent Donald Stephens III (@Supt_Stephens) January 23, 2020

ROSEMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- Rosemont police have released surveillance images of a group of suspects who stole more than $52,000 in merchandise from a store inside the Fashion Outlets earlier this month.Police said the six individuals were involved in the theft at about 7:50 p.m. on January 3. After entering the store, police said they split up and grabbed as much merchandise as they could before running onto the mall's garage.The thieves then left the mall in a stolen Chevy Malibu rental car, with Tennessee license plate 3N06K1., police said.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rosemont Public Safety Department at (847)-823-1139.