Thieves steal ATM, cash, liquor from South Loop convenience store

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A group of thieves stole an ATM, cash and liquor from a South Loop convenience store Wednesday morning, Chicago police said.

The burglary occurred at the Burnham Mart store in the 800-block of South Wabash Avenue at about 2:05 a.m., after the store was closed. Police said three individuals shattered the glass on the store's front door, leaving shattered glass all over the sidewalk.

The thieves stole an ATM, two cash drawers and an unknown amount of liquor, police said. The suspects were wearing masks and gloves and could be seen leaving in a dark-colored SUV.

Police have been at the Burnham Mart, processing the scene for any evidence and reviewing surveillance video from inside the store and also looking for more on the street.

There's been a rash of similar ATM robberies in Chicago, but at this time, police are not linking any of them together.

Area Central detectives are investigating. No one is in custody.
