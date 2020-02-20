Thieves target Louis Vuitton, H&M along Chicago's Magnificent Mile, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after thieves targeted two stores along Magnificent Mile on Thursday.Police were called to the H&M in the 800 block of N Michigan Ave. Thursday around 11:30 a.m. after a group allegedly ran off with store merchandise.The suspects ran into the nearby Chicago Red Line station, one carrying a garbage bag full of merchandise, police said. The group then allegedly jumped onto the train tracks and bolted north through the tunnel to the Clark and Division station, where officers were waiting on the platform.Photos released by Chicago police show some of the five suspects being arrested, along with the allegedly stolen goods.Police said there may be a thief on the run in the H&M incident.No other details about the arrests are known at this time.Less than an hour later, police were called to the Louis Vuitton store in the 900 block of N Michigan Ave. Masked suspects, who allegedly claimed to have a weapon, fled with several handbags.Police tracked those handbags down Lakeshore Drive, finding them inside the getaway car near 32nd and Eberhart.The sedan was towed, but the robbery suspects are still on the run.Police don't believe the two crimes are connected.The Magnificent Mile Association said that they continually connect with law enforcement on such matters.