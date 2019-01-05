Thieves use hammers to smash display case, steal diamonds in Vernon Hills

EMBED </>More Videos

Diamonds were stolen during a smash-and-grab robbery in Vernon HIlls Friday.

VERNON HILLs, Ill. (WLS) --
Vernon Hills Police have reported that diamonds were stolen during a smash and grab burglary Friday night.

According to police, three people walked into a Jared store near East Townline Road and Milwaukee and used hammers to smash display cases. The group then made off with several diamonds.

The thieves escaped in a gray minivan. Witnesses said it may have been a Dodge or Chrysler van. No weapons besides the hammers were used in the robbery, police said.

No one was hurt in the robbery and the store has reopened.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
smash and grabhammer attackdiamondsjewelry theftjewelryVernon Hills
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
3 dead, 4 injured in Torrance, California bowling alley shooting
2 CPD officers hurt in hit-and-run crash
Man, 86, killed in Morton Grove hit-and-run crash identified
COPA employee charged with making false threat of mass shooting
Woman raped while in vegetative state gives birth
Braidwood teacher charged with sex crimes in alleged relationship with teen boy
Man charged after sending Uber to pick up teen girl, raping her
Malnourished dog left with heartbreaking note at animal shelter
Show More
Bears ice sculptures installed across city ahead of playoff game
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny, very mild Saturday
"Da Coach" predicts victory for the Bears in Bears vs. Eagles Playoff match
Spreading the "Wonder" message: Choose kind
More News