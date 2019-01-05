Thieves use hammers to smash display case, steal diamonds in Vernon Hills

Vernon Hills Police have reported that diamonds were stolen during a smash and grab burglary Friday night.According to police, three people walked into a Jared store near East Townline Road and Milwaukee and used hammers to smash display cases. The group then made off with several diamonds.The thieves escaped in a gray minivan. Witnesses said it may have been a Dodge or Chrysler van. No weapons besides the hammers were used in the robbery, police said.No one was hurt in the robbery and the store has reopened.