Third of Wisconsin police say they don't use body cameras: survey

MADISON, Wis. -- More than a third of Wisconsin law enforcement agencies that responded to a new survey said they don't use body cameras.

The state Department of Justice released findings Thursday from a survey of 553 agencies conducted in November.

Of the 434 agencies who responded to the request, 160 said they do not use body cameras. Another 274 said they did.

Three-quarters of those agencies reported they have enough cameras so that every officer has a dedicated device.

Other departments said officers exchange cameras during shift changes and not every officer uses one.

Twenty-six departments said their body-camera policy is not available to the public. Another 22 departments said they didn't have any policy on body camera use.

