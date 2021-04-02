Gerald Reed, man who claims he was tortured into double murder confession, to be released after sentence commuted

Gov. J.B. Pritzker commuted his life sentence late Thursday, which will allow Reed to walk out of a Joliet prison a free man.
Reed's clemency petition attorney, Sheila Bedi, said she expects him to be released by 5 p.m. Friday and said he plans to stay at his niece's Naperville home once he is out.
Armanda Shackelford, 78, has been tireless in her insistence that her son is innocent. She said he would not take a plea deal because he didn't want everyone to think his mother is a liar.
"Whatever day he's coming home! That's the thing! He's coming home!" Shackelford said on the night her three-decade fight for her son's freedom ended. "They never had any evidence to prove that he did those crimes. The only thing they had was a signed statement that they tortured him so bad into signing."
Now, as she waits outside Stateville Correctional Center, she begins to imagine what it will be like to be with her son again after more than 30 years.
"To hug each other, to kiss each other on the jaw and to tell him how much I love him, and how much I've missed him. And what a joy it's going to be to have him here with us. Oh, you don't know. This is overdue. I'm gonna try to best not to cry but it's gonna be hard. Because it such a joy," Shackelford said Friday afternoon.
The news of his release comes just in time for Easter weekend, giving them more of a cause to celebrate.
"'I want lemon meringue pie.' That's his favorite," Shackelford said her son requested.
Reed was convicted in 1990 of a double murder and sentenced to life in prison. The detectives on the case were working for disgraced Cmdr. Jon Burge. In 2018, a judge initially granted Reed a new trial, but then a new judge took over and said the conviction would stand, according to Bedi.
Reed's criminal defense attorney, Elliot Zinger, said the team has filed a motion with the state Supreme Court Wednesday night to have that new judge's ruling vacated. Zinger said he doesn't know what ultimately could happen after that, but made it clear the fight will not be over without vindication.
"He could have been out because they had offered him plea deals to let him go. And he said 'Mama, I can't do that. Because if I take a plea deal, those crimes will be on me for the rest of my life. I would make you out to be a liar. Cause that's something you don't do.'" she said.
Shackelford spoke to her son in prison Thursday. It was brief, but they shared words she has waited 30 years to hear.
"He said, 'Mama, I'm coming home. I'm coming home. I'm coming home,'" she said.
Robert J. Milan, the special prosecutor in Reed's case, said in a statement: "On behalf of murdered victims Pamela Powers, Willie Williams, and their loved ones, we are very disappointed by Governor Pritzker's actions today. The victims' families and the Special Prosecutor's Office were never notified by the Governor's Office of today's decision. Clearly, in Illinois, violent offenders are treated with more respect than the victims of crime."