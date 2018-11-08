EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=4647288" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Twelve people, including a sheriff's sergeant, were killed in a shooting at a nightclub in Thousand Oaks, California.

Twelve people were killed when a gunman opened fire inside a nightclub in Thousand Oaks, California, near Los Angeles.

The shooter who killed 12 at a California nightclub has been identified as Marine Corps veteran Ian David Long.

I have been fully briefed on the terrible shooting in California. Law Enforcement and First Responders, together with the FBI, are on scene. 13 people, at this time, have been reported dead. Likewise, the shooter is dead, along with the first police officer to enter the bar.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2018

....Great bravery shown by police. California Highway Patrol was on scene within 3 minutes, with first officer to enter shot numerous times. That Sheriff’s Sergeant died in the hospital. God bless all of the victims and families of the victims. Thank you to Law Enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2018

We have sent patrol and SWAT resources to assist with the incident in Thousand Oaks. We will continue to monitor and provide whatever resources are requested. Please keep the victims in your thoughts & prayers. — Oxnard Police Dept. (@OxnardPD1903) November 8, 2018

Statement from @pepperdine regarding reported mass shooting at #Borderline in #ThousandOaks. Confirms several #Pepperdine students were there tonight along with students from colleges and community colleges all over the area. Pepp‘s my alma mater. Just awful. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/ilcQx7WHu1 — Greg Lee (@abc7greg) November 8, 2018

An Emergency Information Hotline to assist locating people that may have been involved in the #BorderLineShooting incident has been established by @Venturaoes: at 805-465-6650 — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) November 8, 2018

A Chicago-area native was inside the bar at the time of the shooting at a nightclub in Thousand Oaks, California.

A mass shooting at a Thousand Oaks nightclub left 13 people dead, including a Ventura County sheriff's sergeant and the gunman, authorities said Thursday morning.Ventura County sheriff's Sgt. Eric Buschow, as well as Sheriff Geoff Dean, said they did not want to count the suspect among the 12 victims.In an emotional press conference, a Camarillo man confirmed his son, 22-year-old Cody Coffman, was one of the victims killed in the tragedy."This was my first-born son. I am speechless and heartbroken," his father said, as tears ran down his face. "My life has changed forever."Two other victims have been identified: Alania Housley, niece of "Sister Sister" actress Tamara Mowry-Housley, and 23-year-old Justin Meek, a recent graduate of California Lutheran University. The school said he died "heroically and "saved lives in the incident."Authorities identified the suspected shooter as 28-year-old Ian David Long, was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps. The Marine Corps said Long served from 2008 to 2013 and deployed to Afghanistan from Nov. 16, 2010 until June 14, 2011. He achieved the rank of corporal as a machine gunner.Sheriff's officials added that they believe Long fatally shot himself after the massacre. He was found inside an office near the entrance of the venue.A motive for the shooting is still unknown.His gun, which appears to be a .45 caliber Glock 21, was purchased legally, according to ABC News. The Associated Press reports that he also deployed a smoke device.Long lived in the 800 block of Newbury Park with his mother, about 5 miles from the shooting scene. Deputies responded last April to the home over a call of a family disturbance. Mental health specialists talked to the suspect that day and cleared him, Dean said. Law enforcement officials are now at the Newbury Park home as part of the ongoing investigation.One other person was wounded by gunfire, and as many as 15 others suffered minor injuries from jumping out windows or diving under tables, authorities said.The shooting happened around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday at Borderline Bar & Grill at 99 Rolling Oaks Drive. Ventura County sheriff's officials said there were reports of shots fired at the club.Dean said the gunman immediately shot a security guard after entering the bar, turned to the right and shot several other security officials, employees and patrons.Authorities said hundreds of people were inside the bar when the gunfire rang out. In an interview, Buschow came close to tears and said he knows the sergeant who died."It's been a rough night for all of us," he said.During a 3 a.m. press briefing, Dean identified the sergeant as Ron Helus, a 29-year veteran of the department who considered retiring within the next year. At points he choked up, but said that Helus died a hero.Helus was the first officer inside the door, Dean said."Ron was a hardworking, dedicated sheriff's sergeant. He was totally committed. He gave his all and tonight, as I told his wife, he died a hero because he went in to save lives, to save other people," he said.Helus was immediately hit with multiple gunshots, Dean said. The highway patrolman pulled Helus out, then waited as a SWAT team and scores more officers arrived. Helus died early Thursday at a hospital.By the time officers entered the bar again, the gunfire had stopped, according to the sheriff.Dean also said in his 41 years in law enforcement, he'd never experienced a mass shooting. He described the scene as "blood everywhere." He later revealed the massacre happened on his last day serving as sheriff."I never thought I would see the things around the country that would happen, but I've learned it doesn't matter what community you're in, it doesn't matter how safe your community is, it can happen anywhere," he said.Helus was transported at 10 a.m. via motorcade from Los Robles Hospital to the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office in the city of Ventura.Firefighters honored Helus with a giant U.S. flag raised by two ladder trucks over the route. People lined the streets as the hearse went by.President Donald Trump tweeted that he has been "fully briefed on the terrible shooting." He praised law enforcement, saying "Great bravery shown by police" and said "God bless all of the victims and families of the victims."Witness John Hedge, of Moorpark, said he saw the suspect throwing smoke bombs into the front of the restaurant. He also said he saw one security guard get shot."I was at the front door and I was talking to my stepdad. I just started hearing these big pops. Pop, pop, pop. There was probably three or four, I hit the ground. I look up - the security guard is dead. Well, I don't want to say he was dead, but he was shot," he said. "He was down. The gunman was throwing smoke grenades all over the place. I saw him point to the back of the cash register...and he just kept firing. I ran out the front door."Hedge added that there may have been about 12 shots by the time he got out of the door.He described the gunman as having a beard and wearing a hat, black jacket and may have had glasses."I thought it was a joke when the shots started firing. I know people there. I hope everybody's OK. I don't know how I didn't get shot," the man said.Tim, Hedge's stepfather, who was in tears, said he was next to the entrance about to leave after playing pool when smoke came into the room."He fired the first shot. I knew it was live. I knew it was real. My son thought it was a joke so I pulled him down and got some cover. I looked up and he was moving to the right. He shot the front doorman, who was just a young man. Then he shot the cashier, just a young girl."Then he started moving to the right. He wasn't looking at us. Then he went into the office, where all the cash and stuff is. He didn't say anything at all. He just started shooting," he said.Multiple law enforcement agencies, including Simi Valley and Oxnard police, arrived to help sheriff's deputies and SWAT officers.FBI agents were also at the scene.The country bar is located near the 101 Freeway off Moorpark Road.The website for Borderline showed that Wednesday nights are College Country Nights that last from 9 p.m. until 2 a.m. Colleges near the club are California Lutheran University and California State University, Channel Islands, as well as Moorpark, Ventura and Oxnard College.Students from Pepperdine University in Malibu also often attend College Country Nights, and there may have been some at the bar Wednesday night. It was unclear how many, according to the university.California Lutheran University sent an alert to students that all classes are canceled for the day.A family unification center was set up at 1375 E. Janss Road, where several devastated families waited to hear news about their loved ones."Unfortunately our young people, people at nightclubs, have learned that this may happen, and they think about that," the sheriff said. "Fortunately it helped save a lot of lives that they fled the scene so rapidly."An emergency hotline has been established at (805) 465-6650.A Chicago-area native was inside the bar at the time of the shooting. Savannah Stafseth has a few cuts and bruises as she was trying to escape.She grew up here in the Chicago area. Her family lives in northwest suburban Bartlett."A guy was able to throw me out the window," she said. "They had chairs and threw them out the window and they were able to take me and the girlfriend that I was with out the window and carried us right up here."One of her rescuers, Matt Wennerstrom, used a bar stool to break a window. He pulled Savannah and her friend out along with about 30 other people.Matt said he and several others grabbed as many people as he heard a break in the gunfire."When we were going back to grab more people, the guy being pulled out had a chest wound and the guys carrying him out were tired so we took over and carried him to the paramedics," he said. "That's the only person I actually came in contact with who had an injury from the attacker."