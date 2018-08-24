Three shot in Grand Boulevard

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Three people were shot Friday evening in the Grand Boulevard neighborhood.

Chicago Police said the shooting took place in the 700 block of East 50th Street near South Cottage Grove Avenue.

Two 17-year-old boys were each shot in the ankle and were transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition.

The third victim, a 21-year-old man, was shot in the head and taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.

Police did not release information about the circumstances of the shooting. No one is in custody.

The shooting is under investigation.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
chicago shootingshootinggun violenceChicagoGrand Boulevard
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Are CTA workers using vests & hats for prime parking spots?
Chicago Archdiocese denies existence of "secret files"
Dog sneaks garden hose into house
Tibbetts murder suspect lived on land owned by GOP fundraiser
Astros pitcher charged $1M for being 'Dodger Killer' at lunch in Beverly Hills
Rookie David Bote hits second walk-off HR, beating Reds in 10th
Blue Island's Maple Tree Inn heavily damaged by fire: 'We will rebuild'
Former West Loop tanning salon owner encouraged by judge to consider plea deal
Show More
Willie Wilson exonerated for cash giveaway
Neighborhood Lift offers grants to help first-time homeowners with down payments
Chicagoan stranded on Hawaii babymoon by Hurricane Lane
AccuWeather: Scattered storms overnight, severe risk marginal
More News