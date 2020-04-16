WEATHER ALERT
Winter Weather Advisory
Full Story
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Full Story
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Full Story
WATCH
VIDEOS
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
EDIT
Log In
Watch
Photos
Local News
Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.
North Suburbs
West Suburbs
South Suburbs
NW Indiana
Categories
Weather
Traffic
U.S. & World
I-Team
Politics
Entertainment
Consumer & Business
Health
Weather
ABC7 Sports
Hungry Hound
Localish
Building a Better Chicago
Chicago Proud
Web Cameras
Station Info
About ABC7 Chicago
ABC7 Newsteam Bios
Weather Sketchers
TV Listings
ABC7 Jobs - Internships
Contests, Promotions & Rules
shows
ABC7 LIVE Newscasts
Windy City Live
Newsviews
ABC7 Specials
190 North
Follow Us:
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out
Share
Tweet
Email
Three teens shot and injured on SEPTA bus in Northeast Philadelphia
WPVI
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Related topics:
safety
crime
septa
bus
gun violence
Share:
Share
Tweet
Email
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus: How long will Illinois' stay-at-home order last?
Stimulus check direct deposit issues reported during 1st round of payments
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
Chicago Weather: Snow expected to move in Thursday night
Little Village resident says 'chalk-like taste in mouth" several days after coal plant demolition
Brian Dennehy, Tony-winning stage, screen actor, dies at 81
23 COVID-19 deaths reported at Joliet nursing home
Show More
Wrigley Field serving as food packing, distribution center for COVID-19 relief
COVID-19: Chicago barbers, stylists saying 'no' to house calls
Cook Co. officials unveil COVID-19 dashboard
2 killed in Wauconda wrong-way crash
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly sunny Thursday, snow at night
More TOP STORIES News