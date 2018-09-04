Thrift shop receives 2,100-gram donation of pot

EMBED </>More Videos

A Florida thrift shop that takes donations from the public received a tote bag containing something unusual.

CNN
SARASOTA, Fla. --
A Florida thrift shop that takes donations from the public received a tote bag containing something unusual.

A worker at Pines Thrift Shop in Sarasota says he saw a white tote that had been left at the drop-off area of his store.

He said he wasn't sure what was in it, so he put it aside for later.

He told police a couple of days later he opened the tote and made a small cut in one of the four bags before realizing it was marijuana.

He'd discovered 2,100 grams of marijuana in four separate vacuum sealed bags inside the tote.

The man says he immediately called police, who took possession of the drugs.

Police will be checking surveillance cameras that are pointed toward the drop-off area to see if they can figure out who made such an odd and illegal donation.

Copyright 2018 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
marijuanathrift storeFlorida
Top Stories
Rahm Emanuel announces he's not running for re-election
Laquan McDonald's family calls for peace ahead of Van Dyke trial
All GoFundMe money is gone, attorney for homeless man says
CPS students head back to school
2 Chicago area priests caught allegedly having sex in car in Miami
'Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
Fan spray paints Chicago Bears field on his lawn
7 injured after SUV flies off Lake Shore Drive onto construction equipment on North Side
Show More
Southwest offering international flights as low as $59
Key players in Van Dyke trial
More than 20K U of I students register for 1,300 seats for Obama speech
Pedestrian struck by Metra Electric District train in Homewood
George Pradel, former Naperville mayor, dies
More News