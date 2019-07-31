Ticket scalper Tommy "Tickets" Ryan extradited back to Illinois

By
A popular ticket scalper accused of financial financial crime charges has been extradited back to Illinois.

The man known to some customers as Tommy "Tickets" Ryan, faces three criminal charges in Will county, including theft by deception.

Ryan had been fighting extradition from St. Johns County Jail in Florida.

RELATED: Ticket scalper 'Tommy Tickets' jailed in Florida, awaiting extradition to Illinois

The charges are all related to selling concert or event tickets to customers, and allegedly not delivering the tickets or seats allegedly promised.

Consumer Investigator Jason Knowles first exposed complaints against Ryan in February, months before he was charged.

Ryan entered a not guilty plea at a previous hearing, and at another court hearing this week.

He asked that his bond be reduced to $50,000.

A judge denied his request but reduced it to $125,000.
