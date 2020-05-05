Arts & Entertainment

Nicholas Cage to play Joe Exotic in new 'Tiger King' limited series

Actor Nicholas Cage is set to portray Joe Exotic, the man from Netflix's hit docuseries "Tiger King", in a new limited TV series.

Actor Nicholas Cage is set to portray Joe Exotic, the man from Netflix's hit docuseries "Tiger King", in a new limited TV series.

The upcoming eight-episode scripted series is being co-produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios and it will be based on the Texas Monthly article "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild," by Leif Reigstad, according to Variety Magazine.

RELATED: Animal sanctuary caring for 'Tiger King' cats worried amid coronavirus crisis

"Tiger King: Murder, Mayham and Madness" became a sensation after it was released on Netflix on March 20. The docuseries centers around "Joe Exotic", whose legal name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage.

Exotic owned more than 200 big cats including tigers at his private Oklahoma zoo.

Exotic is now serving a 22-year prison sentence for animal abuse and plotting to kill Carole Baskin, who is another big cat zoo owner and also featured in the docuseries.

RELATED: Florida sheriff seeking tips in 'Tiger King' mystery: What happened to Carole Baskin's husband?

The role will be a TV debut for Cage, who has won a number of accolades for his movies.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentsee it on tvdocumentarynetflixpetsu.s. & worldanimals
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Illinois reports lowest daily COVID-19 death toll in weeks
Possible permanent changes to work, school, travel after the COVID-19 lockdown
Doctors flag mysterious illness in children possibly linked to COVID-19
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
What does the future of restaurants look like?
Some restaurants ask customers to skip delivery apps
Show More
McHenry Outdoor Theater to reopen Friday with social distancing measures amid pandemic
Ida B. Wells awarded Pulitzer Prize special citation
Aaron Shepley, Crystal Lake mayor, dies at 56
COVID-19 testing site opening in Hammond, Ind.
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, light rain Tuesday
More TOP STORIES News