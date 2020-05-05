Actor Nicolas Cage is set to portray Joe Exotic, the man from Netflix's hit docuseries "Tiger King", in a new limited TV series.
The upcoming eight-episode scripted series is being co-produced by Imagine Television Studios and CBS Television Studios and it will be based on the Texas Monthly article "Joe Exotic: A Dark Journey Into the World of a Man Gone Wild," by Leif Reigstad, according to Variety Magazine.
RELATED: Animal sanctuary caring for 'Tiger King' cats worried amid coronavirus crisis
"Tiger King: Murder, Mayham and Madness" became a sensation after it was released on Netflix on March 20. The docuseries centers around "Joe Exotic", whose legal name is Joseph Allen Maldonado-Passage.
Exotic owned more than 200 big cats including tigers at his private Oklahoma zoo.
Exotic is now serving a 22-year prison sentence for animal abuse and plotting to kill Carole Baskin, who is another big cat zoo owner and also featured in the docuseries.
RELATED: Florida sheriff seeking tips in 'Tiger King' mystery: What happened to Carole Baskin's husband?
The role will be a TV debut for Cage, who has won a number of accolades for his movies.
Nicolas Cage to play Joe Exotic in new 'Tiger King' limited series
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More