Sports

How to watch Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning face off against Phil Mickelson, Tom Brady in charity golf match

Tiger Woods reacts as he wins the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

Golf is back. Kind of.

Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson will join football greats Peyton Manning and Tom Brady on the golf course Sunday for a two-on-two live competition, with all proceeds going to coronavirus relief.

Interested in seeing these four legends tee off? Read on.

How will the event work?

"The Match: Champions for Charity" will pair Woods and Manning against Mickelson and Brady over 18 holes.

The front nine will be played in a four-ball format, meaning the hole is won by the team whose member gets the lowest score. The back nine will be in a modified alternate shot format in which all players tee off and then each team member alternates shots.

This is the second "The Match" event to occur, with the first taking place between Woods and Mickelson back in 2018.

Let's be clear, though. Manning and Brady may not be golf champions like their partners, but the two are avid golfers. At the very least, they probably won't embarrass themselves next to two golf legends.

Where is it taking place?

No fans will be in attendance, but the players are set to tee off at the Medalist Golf Club in Florida.

The course is familiar to Woods, who regularly practices there, meaning his team may have a slight advantage over the Mickelson-Brady duo.

How can I watch?

Glad you asked. The clash is teeing off Sunday at 3 p.m. EST. The event will be broadcast across TNT, TBS, truTV and HLN. For those not in the US, the event will also air on CNN International.

All these networks share a parent company with CNN.

And if you're itching for more golf, your time has almost come. The PGA Tour is scheduled to return on June 8, with the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Copyright 2019 Cable News Network. Turner Broadcasting System, Inc. All Rights Reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridacelebritygolftom bradyu.s. & worldtiger woods
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Chicago churches stand with Trump, plan services
Illinois House passes $40B budget relying on federal funding
Fun, entertaining things to keep your family company at home
WATCH: Mass from Holy Name Cathedral
Severe storms leave damage, power outages across Illinois
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Illinois' COVID-19 cases top 107K
Show More
NY Times publishes names of 1,000 COVID-19 victims on front page
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Sunday
Volunteer to feed Chicago's homeless
New casino legislation passed by Illinois House
What to know before heading to Lake Geneva beaches
More TOP STORIES News