Explore the secret lives of eight influencers in a new Hulu reality series

TikTok fame took these Mormon wives on a journey filled with drama and scandal

"The Secret Life of Mormon Wives" explores the double life of Tik Tok influencers. See what makes #MomTok so scandalous when it releases on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- From TikTok fame to making international headlines, eight Mormon wives get caught up in relationship scandals in a new reality series, "The Secret Life of Mormon Wives."

The upcoming Hulu reality show follows a group of Mormon moms who created a group Tik Tok page that blew up to millions of followers.

A new trailer has debuted, and the footage has all the drama. It features Taylor Frankie Paul, Demi Engemann, Jennifer Affleck, Mayci Neeley, and more.

"We're trying to change the stigma of gender roles in the Mormon culture," Neeley said.

The official synopsis states: "The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines. Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line. Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace?"

See what makes #MomTok so scandalous when "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" premieres September 6th, only on Hulu.

