TikTok accused of violating Illinois privacy law, will pay $92M settlement

SAN FRANCISCO -- TikTok's Chinese parent company ByteDance has agreed to pay $92 million to U.S. users who are part of a class-action lawsuit alleging that the video-sharing app collected their data in violation of a strict Illinois privacy law.

A federal class action lawsuit claimed that TikTok broke the Illinois biometric privacy law, which allows suits against companies that harvest consumer data without consent, including via facial and fingerprint scanning.

Facebook agreed to a $550 million settlement under the same law last February.

TikTok said it disagreed with the plaintiffs, but has chosen to focus on improving its service rather than contest their claims.
