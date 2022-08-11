5 TikTok-viral products you absolutely need

If you're looking for ways to make your home more efficient, organized, and fun, look no further than these tried-and-true products that have gone viral on TikTok. From a life-changing veggie chopper to a cult-favorite blow dryer brush, you're sure to find a product you never knew you needed on this list.

1. Fullstar 9-in-1 Vegetable Chopper Plus - $34.99

You'll never cry chopping onions again with this handy device! Just put your desired vegetable on the chopper blades and push down the lid; your perfectly chopped pieces will conveniently fall right into the catch tray!

2. Yonanas Classic Healthy Dessert Maker - $49.99

Enjoy perfectly smooth frozen yogurt without ever having to leave your home with this nifty machine! You can freestyle your own flavors or consult the included recipe book for some beloved classics.

3. EyeVac Home: Touchless Stationary Vacuum - $129.99

Are you tired of lugging a heavy vacuum around your entire house? With this stationary vacuum, you'll never have to again! Just use a regular broom to sweep any dust and dirt under the EyeVac Home and it'll do the rest for you, no messy dustpan required.

4. Outlet Extender with Night Light - $17.99

If you're ever frustrated by the lack of outlets in your home, you need this outlet extender. It even comes with an added night light so you're never fumbling to plug in your phone charger in the dark.

5. Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush - $44.99

If your arms get tired of holding both a round brush and a blow dryer when you're doing your hair, this combination tool is meant for you! It's quickly become a certified beauty favorite on TikTok, where videos of the brush have racked up over 70M views!

