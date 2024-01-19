WATCH LIVE

Sen. Tim Scott to endorse Donald Trump

By Gabriella Abdul-Hakim
Friday, January 19, 2024 6:59PM
2024 presidential candidate profile: Tim Scott
South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott launched his presidential campaign offering an optimistic and compassionate message.
ABCNews

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott will endorse former President Donald Trump for president at an event in New Hampshire Friday evening, sources confirmed to ABC News.

The video is from a previous report.

Noticeably, Scott did not back presidential candidate and fellow South Carolinian, Nikki Haley -- who served as the state's governor from 2011 to 2017.

Scott suspended his presidential campaign in November.

The endorsement comes just a few days before the New Hampshire primary, set for Jan. 23.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

