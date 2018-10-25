U.S. & WORLD

TIMELINE: Multiple suspicious packages sent to Clintons, Obamas, CNN, Robert De Niro and others

EMBED </>More Videos

President Trump said while condemning the sending of suspicious packages to the Clintons, Obamas, CNN and more

By Alex Meier
NEW YORK --
Suspicious devices resembling pipe bombs were found at the homes of the Clintons and the Obamas, as well as CNN's offices in New York City Wednesday.

Police are also investigating the suspicious packages sent to other politicians, including New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and Democratic California Congresswoman Maxine Waters.

Here is the timeline of events related to these incidents in Eastern Time.

Monday, October 22

3:45 p.m.: A suspicious device was found at the Westchester County, New York home of billionaire philanthropist George Soros.

Wednesday, October 24

1:00 a.m.: A second suspicious device was found addressed to former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton at her home in Chappaqua, Westchester County.

Wednesday Morning: A third suspicious device addressed to former President Barack Obama was intercepted in Washington, D.C.

9:15 a.m.: The United States Capitol Police in Maryland responded to a report of one suspicious package addressed to a member of Congress

9:38 a.m.: A fourth suspicious device was found at the Time Warner Center at Columbus Circle in New York City, where CNN has offices. That device was addressed to former CIA Director John Brennan, according to a law enforcement source.
11:08 a.m.: The Secret Service tweeted that reports of a third intercepted package addressed to the White House were incorrect.

12:04 p.m.: President Donald Trump quote-tweets Vice President Mike Pence's condemning of the "the attempted attacks."

12:19 p.m.: An alert was issued confirming that the device was removed from the Time Warner Center and that a shelter in place was lifted.

12:47 p.m.: ABC News learns that a suspicious package addressed to former Attorney General Eric Holder was sent. It never made it to its destination due to a delivery error and was bounced back to the return address -- the office of Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz in Florida, which was briefly evacuated.

1:08 p.m.: New York Governor Andrew Cuomo confirms that suspicious package was sent to his Manhattan office.

1:30 p.m.: ABC News confirmed that a suspicious package addressed to Democratic California Congresswoman Maxine Waters was intercepted by Capitol Hill police.

2:08 p.m.: WABC-TV confirmed that the "suspicious package" mailed to Cuomo's office did not pose a threat.

2:20 p.m.: President Trump holds a press conference and calls for unity, says "acts or threats of political violence have no place in the United States" and promises "a major federal investigation."

3:32 p.m. CNN Communications tweeted that the Time Warner Center had reopened.

3:35 p.m.: ABC News learned that investigators believe the intent of the sender was to maim or kill.

8:01 p.m.: Local and federal authorities announced they were investigating a suspicious package at a South Los Angeles mail facility that was addressed to U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters.

Thursday, October 25

5 a.m. A suspicious package addressed to Robert De Niro was discovered at an address associated with the actor and removed by the NYPD.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldsuspicious packagehillary clintonobama familybarack obamadonald trumpNew York CityWashington D.C.
U.S. & WORLD
Powerball jackpot at $750 million after no winner
Powerball results: Winning numbers drawn for $620M jackpot; No winner
Powerball winning numbers drawn for $620M jackpot
2 dead, suspect captured after shooting at Ky. grocery store: Police
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
Metra BNSF trains moving again after tracks cleared of downed power lines
Police remove suspicious package sent to actor Robert De Niro in NY
1 killed, 3 injured in Lansing crash
Powerball results: Winning numbers drawn for $620M jackpot; No winner
3 injured after car hits building in Loop
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy and chilly Thursday
Former North Shore Academy teacher charged with child pornography, criminal sexual assault
Elmhurst man picked up by Chris Hemsworth when hitchhiking in Australia
Show More
2 girls accused of plan to kill classmates and drink blood
2 dead, suspect captured after shooting at Ky. grocery store: Police
Mega Millions winning numbers drawing yields 1 SC lottery winner for $1.5B jackpot
New Most Stuf Oreo will have more than triple the cream filling
K9 con pretends to be stray to get McDonald's
More News