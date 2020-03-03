Windy City LIVE

How to get out of timeshares with ease

Andrew Jensen with Timeshare Termination Team stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to chat with Ryan and Val on how viewers can easily get out of their timeshares.

With summer quickly approaching, vacation plans are being finalized. If you own a timeshare, you may not have been able to use it this year.

By now, most people have already paid another year of the costly maintenance fees. Timeshare Termination Team can help you get out of the timeshare, even if you've already paid your 2020 maintenance fees.

For more information, please visit Terminate312.com or call 312-248-7028.

Timeshare Termination Team has a special offer for viewers at home. Mention "Windy City LIVE" to receive a free consultation, which is a $199 value.

This segment was produced & sponsored by Timeshare Termination Team.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelwindy city live
WINDY CITY LIVE
Next on Windy City LIVE
Summer grilling ideas for less with ALDI
How to clean and disinfect your home or office
Nurses share stories from COVID-19 front line
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
Chicago sees deadliest Memorial Day weekend since 2015
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
CDC warns of unusual, aggressive rats because of pandemic
Show More
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
More TOP STORIES News