Andrew Jensen with Timeshare Termination Team stopped by "Windy City LIVE" to chat with Ryan and Val on how viewers can easily get out of their timeshares.
With summer quickly approaching, vacation plans are being finalized. If you own a timeshare, you may not have been able to use it this year.
By now, most people have already paid another year of the costly maintenance fees. Timeshare Termination Team can help you get out of the timeshare, even if you've already paid your 2020 maintenance fees.
For more information, please visit Terminate312.com or call 312-248-7028.
Timeshare Termination Team has a special offer for viewers at home. Mention "Windy City LIVE" to receive a free consultation, which is a $199 value.
This segment was produced & sponsored by Timeshare Termination Team.
How to get out of timeshares with ease
