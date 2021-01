Saturday Morning Extra: Timeshare Termination Team - get rid of your timeshare

It's the start of a new year, and if you're a timeshare owner, you probably just paid your annual maintenance fees. But if you're feeling stuck in your unwanted timeshare, it's not too late to get out - even if you've already paid those fees.This month only, you can get a maintenance fee credit with Timeshare Termination Team and Ernie Bjorkman joined us with all of the details.Call Timeshare Termination Team today at 312-248-7028 to schedule a free consultation. Mention "Saturday Morning Extra" and get a maintenance Fee credit when you terminate your timeshare. Call now, 312-248-7028 or visit Terminate312.com