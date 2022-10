Tina Turner honored by Barbie as latest addition to collection that honors trailblazing women

The Tina Turner doll is part of Mattel's signature Barbie doll collection which honors trailblazing women.

NEW YORK CITY -- The "Queen of Rock and Roll" has been immortalized in Barbie form.

The superstar is depicted as she appeared in the music video for her Grammy-winning hit, "What's Love Got to Do With It."

The Tina Turner doll was for sale for $55 but has sold out on Barbie's retail website.

Collectors can check their local retailers for the doll.