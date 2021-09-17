Politics

Tinley Park Village Manager Dave Niemeyer to retire

TINLEY PARK, Ill. (WLS) -- Tinley Park Village Manager Dave Niemeyer has announced he is retiring.

Niemeyer has been with the village since 2014.

In a press release, village officials praised Niemeyer's role in helping local businesses weather economic hardships caused by the pandemic.

The release states Niemeyer's accomplishments included overseeing the development of three new TIF districts and supervising cultural projects to bring more development and revenue downtown.

The Tinley Park Village Board is expected to name Assistant Village Manager Pat Carr as Niemeyer's replacement, according to the release.

Niemeyer will retire in October.
