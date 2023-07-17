'To Kill a Mockingbird' play comes to Broadway in Chicago at CIBC Theatre

Evanston native Jacqueline Williams acts in the national tour of 'To Kill a Mockingbird.'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The novel "To Kill a Mockingbird" is about to come alive on stage in Chicago.

Harper Lee's story of racial injustice and childhood innocence is now an Aaron Sorkin play on Broadway in Chicago.

It's at the CIBC Theatre August 8 through 13.

Calpurnia is played by Evanston native Jacqueline Williams. She has a long history of working in Chicago Theatre and television, acting in shows "The Chi," "Chicago Med," "Chicago PD," "Chicago Fire" and performing with the Goodman Theatre, Steppenwolf Theatre and Court Theatre.

Williams has worked on Broadway, Off-Broadway, Regional Theatre and tours. She is returning to the Windy City on Broadway in Chicago!

The actress came to the ABC7 Chicago studio to talk about "To Kill a Mockingbird."

Williams said that her character has more of a backstory in the play than in the book and movie.

"Calpurnia is fleshed out greatly in this live theater event, as is Tom Robinson, the wrongly accused," Williams said. "So you hear more from these characters' voices."

Williams said the messages in the story are still relevant today. The play speaks out against racism and injustice, while also promoting progress and hope.

"To Kill a Mockingbird" is recommended for audiences ages 12 and up. Tickets start at $35.