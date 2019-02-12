Toddler, 4 family members found fatally shot in Texas home

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities say they found the five family members dead when responding to a call of an assault Monday morning.

By
LIVINGSTON, Texas --
Investigators walked into a horrific crime scene at a Polk County ranch home Monday morning where they found five people killed, with the youngest just 15 months old.

Little Ranley Horn was found with gunshot wounds outside the home on the 3600 block of FM 3126 outside Livingston. Ranley was near the body of her mother, 27-year-old Ashley Horn. Ashley's grandmother, 72-year-old Linda Delaney, was also found dead outside.

Once inside, deputies found Linda's 74-year-old husband, Carlos, along with 54-year-old Randy Horn. All the victims appeared to be shot, according to investigators.

Download the ABC7 Chicago News App

"This is a horrible, horrific scene -- a horrible, horrific crime," said Polk County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Byron Lyons.

Investigators are hesitant to label the incident a murder-suicide, saying they prefer to wait and hear from the medical examiner on the official causes of death first. However, they are not searching for any suspects.

"At this time, no arrests have been made," Lyons said. "Nor at this point are we looking for any suspects. We want the community to know they are safe."

A sixth person, Ashley's mother, was inside at the time of the shooting. She told authorities she hid in a bedroom and wasn't hurt. She called her son, who contacted authorities around 10:30 a.m. Monday.

"The other female who survived this started hearing noises and pops somewhere around 5:30 this morning," Lyons said.

The sole survivor is not physically hurt, but she lost her parents, daughter, granddaughter and son-in-law.

"What I would ask is the community pray for this family," Lyons said. "Pray for this community. This is something we're not used to."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
homicidehomicide investigationu.s. & worldtoddlerman killedwoman killedchild killedTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Chicago Weather: Blowing snow leads to spinouts, crashes across area
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Cmdr. Paul Bauer remembered 1 year after death
CPS teacher charged with sexually abusing former student in Skokie
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
Paramedics push patient nearly a mile up icy hill after ambulance gets stuck
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Delphi, Indiana murders: 2 years later, lead investigator updates case
Show More
Cubs launching Marquee Sports Network in 2020
Retired correctional officer dies after Hazel Crest beating, robbery
Worker stabbed in robbery at River North gas station
Rare leopard photographed for the first time in more than 100 years
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
More News