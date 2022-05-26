bear

Mom scoops up toddler as she chases black bear in backyard in Seattle suburb

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
REDMOND, Wash. (WLS) -- Mama bear instincts are taking on a whole new meaning!

Home security video caught a quick-thinking mother scooping up her toddler as she tries to chase after a small black bear in the family's backyard in Redmond, Washington, outside Seattle.

You can see the young girl named Juniper walking out the back door as a bear scurries along a cement wall.

The girl squeals, "That's a bear!" in excitement and runs toward it.

Thankfully, her eagle-eyed mother was there to grab her.

"I was scared and started cussing like a sailor," she said.
