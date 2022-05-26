Mom scoops up toddler as she chases black bear in backyard in Seattle suburb

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11883396" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A couple says they killed a bear that attacked them inside their home. A cub was seen running off as the bear ran toward the home, authorities added.

REDMOND, Wash. (WLS) -- Mama bear instincts are taking on a whole new meaning!Home security video caught a quick-thinking mother scooping up her toddler as she tries to chase after a small black bear in the family's backyard in Redmond, Washington, outside Seattle.You can see the young girl named Juniper walking out the back door as a bear scurries along a cement wall.The girl squeals, "That's a bear!" in excitement and runs toward it.Thankfully, her eagle-eyed mother was there to grab her."I was scared and started cussing like a sailor," she said.