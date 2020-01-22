Child, 2, and adult rescued from Chatham fire; toddler critically injured

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two people, including a 2-year-old child, were rescued from a residential fire in Chatham, Chicago fire officials said.Officials said firefighters responded to a fire in a residential building in the 700-block of East 91st Street shortly before 4:30 p.m.A child and an adult were pulled from the building, fire officials said.The 2-year-old child suffered burns and was taken to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, Chicago police said. Chicago fire officials said the child was in serious condition. The child's gender was not immediately known.An adult also suffered burns and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in serious condition, according to police and fire officials.Firefighters searched for a second child but no one else was found in the building, fire officials said.No further details have been released about the fire or its cause. The fire was struck out as of 5 p.m. but firefighters and other emergency crews remained on the scene.